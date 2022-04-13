Obituary: Audrey Renee Storey

Audrey Renee Storey, 55, passed away peacefully in Great Falls after a 17 year-long battle with cancer on April 4th, 2022. On January 26th, 1967, Renee was born in Helena, Montana to Richard Storey and Cecilia Partridge, graduating from Diamond High School in 1985.

She married Bryant Seymour in 1990. They raised three children in Helena until they divorced in 2008.

Renee graduated from Helena College of Technology with an associate’s degree in accounting. She worked as a waitress, an accountant at the Department of Revenue with the State of Montana, and various other jobs as her health allowed her.

Renee is survived by her mother Cecilia Partridge of Rancho Cordova, CA; sons Joshua (Kristi) Seymour of Great Falls and Robert Seymour of Belfry; daughter Kelse (Wesley) Brown of Havre; her grandchildren Enom Seymour, Adira, Everett & Iris Brown; sister Shawna (Allen) Regain of Eagle Point, Oregon; as well as many loved nieces, nephews, and friends.