Obituary: Austin Michael Shepherd

Austin Michael Shepherd passed away on Saturday, July 1, 2023. Austin was born on July 14, 1993, in Havre, Montana to proud parents, Terri Lynn Shepherd and Stewart McCracken. He was a loving father, husband, son, brother, and friend to all. He would do anything for anybody. He had a heart of gold.

Austin worked as a mechanic at Bison Ford and had his own shop as well. His passion was working on cars, all makes and models. He was in a RC racing club called 406MiniZ. He had RC cars, planes, and drones.

He customized his actual cars that raced in the SCCA. He would go rock crawling with his Jeep and loved to go fishing as well. There wasn’t anything Austin didn’t do. He was an old school handyman. He could fix any car, do any kind of plumbing, and electrical work.

He is survived by his wife, Jessica, son, Ryker, and daughter, Raven Shepherd all of Great Falls; father, Stewart and stepmother, Michelle McCracken of Superior; mother, Terri Shepherd, brother, Henry Howard, and sister, Randi Jo McCracken all of Montana City; brother, Collin McCracken of Rapid City, SD; lifetime best friend, Brandon Maguire; many aunts and uncles; and many nieces and nephews.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.



