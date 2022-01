Barbara Ann Bason passed away on January 26, 2022. She was Born on October 4, 1957, in Neptune, NJ to Richard and Sheila Bason.

She is survived by her son, Jim Hepburn: daughter, Kiley Hepburn; grandchildren, Angela, Kyla, and Marion; her mother, Sheila; brothers, Richard, Jim, and Steve; as well as sisters, Kathy and Jeanne.