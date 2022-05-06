Obituary: Barbara Ann Hofland

Barbara Hofland will be deeply missed. She was the heart of the family, a mix of tender and tough, hilarious and kind, a caretaker to all. Surrounded by her beloved family, Barbara passed away at the age of 68 on May 2nd, 2022.

Born on December 6th, 1953, Barbara was the sixth child of Rose and David Back; she was raised and attended school in Great Falls. Barbara married the love of her life, Erick, on April 21, 1972. They spent fifty years together, and experienced the ups and downs of life together. Erick kept Barbara laughing, and she kept him in line. Their large family was a source of happiness and pride. Sons Johnny (Misti), Bradley (Toni), Jason (Tonya), Calvin, Brett (Megan), and Ryan (Summer) Hofland joined step-daughters, Michele (Kevin) Petit, and Lenora (Larry) Ziobro to make the family complete.

They spent years living out in the Coulee and near Great Falls. Barbara held a number of jobs, including postal delivery at Sand Coulee and bartending at the American Bar. Barbara’s true passion was family; She devoted her life to her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings, nieces, nephews and friends. It was not unusual to walk into Barbara and Erick’s house to find a whole host of family gathered together. If it was a holiday, the home was packed, in the center, Barbara. She knew exactly who needed a firm word or encouraging nudge. Her love improved each life she touched.

She is survived by her husband, Erick; her children; her sisters, Dayle (Karl) Lacey and Davene (Roger) Wright; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews, nearly too numerous to count.