Obituary: Barbara Ann Hunt Birch

Barbara Ann Hunt Birch passed away February 14, 2023, at Benefis Hospital in Great Falls, Montana at the age of 73. Barb was born in Butte, Montana, and had a love for the art of ballet. She danced with heart and passion up until the day she came down with Scarlet fever and had to put her dreams aside. She was raised in Butte until age nine, when her family relocated to Helena to be closer to their family. Later in life, she got married to Mike Birch and moved to Cut Bank, where they raised their two daughters.

Barb was a busy woman. She’s worked many positions in retail and restaurants, but her heart was in healthcare. Barb was an excellent CNA and was extremely passionate about her job. She mostly worked with Nursing Homes and private residences, where she got to really know her patients. She loved caring for people and always went the extra mile.

When Barb wasn’t working, she enjoyed spending time with friends and family. She enjoyed the competitive aspect of games and the calming nature that puzzles brought her. Barb was also an excellent cook. She was a friendly lady with a warm smile, known for her generosity and loving nature.

Barbara is survived by her two daughters, Marrianne and Janet Birch; her son-in-law, Dave Lunda; her grandkids, Kimberly Day, Mariah Day, David Day, and Gabriel Birch; her three great grandchildren; her other family members, Patricia Hamilton, Jenna Parple, Jody Marple; and her lifelong best friend, Rennay Jennings. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



