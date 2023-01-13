Obituary: Barbara “Barb” Davis

Barbara “Barb” Davis at the age of 74, passed away on January 11, 2023. She was in a room filled with loved ones and family. Barb was born on May 7, 1948, in San Diego, CA to parents Bert and Alice Koelling.

She met the love of her life, James “Big Jim” Davis and got married in 1965. Together they raised two wonderful children, their son, Jimmy Davis Jr. and daughter, Tina Jolly.

She worked at various restaurants as a waitress, including Sambos, Colleen’s, Ulmers, The Heritage Inn, Rainbow Hotel, and Lippi’s.

Jim and Barb had a loving marriage, and she based her life around making others feel welcomed and loved.

She is survived by her daughter, Tina Jolly; son, Jimmy Davis Jr.; grandsons, Aaron, Christopher, and Adam Willmarth, Justin, Jared, Jace, and Jevin Davis; granddaughter, Holly McMullen; and great-grandkids, Garret, Brendan, Ellie, Aidan, Jozy, Kristianna, Kaylee, Charles, Amelia, Jaxon, Michael, Jory, Krue, Jaxon, Jett, Jacob, and Jensyn.

