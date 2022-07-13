Obituary: Barbara "Barb" (Jenkins) Jaraczeski

Barbara “Barb” (Jenkins) Jaraczeski, age 90, passed away of natural causes on July 3, 2022. Barbara June Jenkins was born in Great Falls, MT on June 1,1932, to Wellington “Bill” and Evangeline (Pokarney) Jenkins.

Barb grew up in Great Falls where she attended elementary school, Paris Gibson Middle School, and Great Falls High School. She completed her senior year at Butte High School, graduating in 1950.

Upon graduating, Barb enrolled at the University of Montana in Missoula where she was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. Before her junior year, she transferred to Montana State University in Bozeman. While working at the Strand Union Building on campus, she met Edgar “Ed” Keil of Conrad.

In 1953, Ed was needed back at the family farm in Ledger, MT so Barb decided to leave college, marry Ed, and move with him to the farm. She was quickly thrown into farm life, cooking for hired men and raising their three children, Gail, Nancy, and Jeff.

Barb was an active member of the Conrad community and First Presbyterian Church where she taught Sunday School for many years. She worked at the Pondera County Medical Center as well as Valentine’s, Conrad’s women’s dress shop which, ever the classy dresser, helped offset her clothes habit.

Barb was an avid golfer and skier which she enjoyed more of after moving to Helena in 1978. It was during this time that she met Richard “Dick” Jaraczeski of Great Falls. They married in 1984 and she was blessed with knowing and loving Dick’s four children and five grandchildren.