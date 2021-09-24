Obituary: Barbara "Barb" Savoy

Barbara “Barb” Savoy passed away at the age of 86 in Texas on August 19, 2021, at the home of her son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Debbie Savoy, who constantly cared for her after her stroke in 2012.

Barb was born in Havre, MT on March 28, 1935, to Margaret (Gussenhoven) and Joseph Friesen. At a young age, she went to live with her grandparents, Anna and George Friesen. They lived in Donovan Park in Great Falls.

She worked at Arios Western Wear and Saddle Shop until she met Walter Savoy on New Year’s Eve in Cascade in 1955. They were married on April 29, 1956, in Cascade. Shortly thereafter, they moved to Fort Shaw where they farmed and ranched. She raised five children, Sandra, Jim, Matthew, George, and Edward. She worked at the Montana Hatchery, the state grain lab, and enjoyed the Farmer’s Market where she was famous for her pies.