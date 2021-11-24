Obituary: Barbara Beverly Lundberg Penwell

This is a tribute to Barbara Beverly Lundberg Penwell, who did not want an obituary. On July 8,1940, the Lord sent to us his most precious servant “angel,” and 81 years later, on November 9, 2021, he fulfilled his promise to her by bringing her home to Heaven.

Born to Swen and Bella Lundberg, Barb grew up in NYC (Brooklyn and Queens). She enjoyed many family adventures with her mother, brother David (of NYC), grandparents, and aunts and uncles, all of whom instilled in her a great love for God, family, and adventure. As a young lady, she was compelled to head out west to see the mountains, where she fell in love with both the countryside and Charles “Chuck” Penwell (deceased), who became her devoted husband of 57 years. Together, they raised two children, Clint Penwell (deceased) and Lonnie (Larry White) Jackson of Arlington, TX.

Barb loved family camping trips, bicycling, sewing, baking, and serving in many capacities with various ministries at Grace Baptist Church (now Living Grace) where she was a member throughout her adult life. When blessed with their only grandchild, Melissa “Liz” (Josh) Jackson Fuston of Fort Worth, TX, who they proclaimed was their “third child,” Barb and Chuck fervently dove back into the sea of activities they had always embraced as parents, enjoying their second chance for family travels and fellowship. Barb could often be seen cycling around town, swimming, and playing in the “gerbil tubes” in parks. One of her most famous roles was that of cookie lady, being well-known for her trays of beautiful cookies and yummy baked goods.