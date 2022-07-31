Obituary: Barbara “Binky” Wallace Thares

Barbara “Binky” Wallace Thares died on July 27, 2022, in Great Falls, Montana after a hard fought battle with cancer. Barbara was born April 2, 1942, in Townsend, Montana to Cliff and June (Sawyer) Wallace. She graduated from Broadwater County High School in Townsend, Montana in 1960. She then went on to attend the University of Montana (Go Griz), and majored in Elementary Education.

She went on to teach fourth grade at Sunnyside Elementary and later on, third grade at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School in Great Falls. In February 1970, she married Bill Thares. They went on to have four girls. Mom quit teaching to stay at home with us. She went back to teaching after Niki was old enough to go to school.

Besides chasing after her girls and grandchildren, mom was active in Sweet Adelines, Top of the Falls, Renew Group, Extension Homemakers, Flower Growers, and a Quilting Group, to name a few.