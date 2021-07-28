Obituary: Barbara Grace (Weeks) Grubb

For 87 years the world was blessed with our beloved mother, grandmother, aunt, and great friend to many, Barbara Grace Grubb of Great Falls. She passed in the early morning hours on Friday, July 23, 2021. Born March 18, 1934 in Havre, MT to Maurice and Pearl (McKown) Weeks, the family left the Gildford area farm when Barbie was just five years old, moving to Great Falls, where she was raised and graduated from Great Falls High School in 1952. She met Thomas S. Grubb at the EUB Church youth group. She knew he was the one because he could toast the perfect marshmallow! They were married December 28, 1952, remaining together for 62 wonderful years until his passing in January of 2016.

During Tom’s Navy years from 1952 to 1954, they lived in Bremerton, WA and San Diego, CA, relocating to Great Falls for the remainder of their years. Barbie was a devoted wife and homemaker, a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Barbie volunteered her time in various Women’s Society activities, a Campfire Girl leader, as well in VBS and youth group activities. She loved all things sewing, making crafts and clothes for her family and grandchildren including clothes for Barbie dolls, Christmas dolls and quilting memory blankets. She also crocheted lovely doilies. She began her love of dolls with her first job at the Doll Hospital while in high school.