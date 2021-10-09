Obituary: Barbara Jean Montgomery

Barbara Jean Montgomery, 66, of Black Eagle passed away on October 5, 2021. Four years ago, a stroke took away her “spark of life.” COVID took away anything that was left. Barb was born in Minot, ND on October 10, 1954, to Wesley and Erma Munson. Shortly after that, they moved to Billings, MT.

After graduation, she married Steven Harren but divorced shortly after that. Barb tried to work as a waitress but ended up pouring a pitcher of beer onto someone who got a little too loud and a little too friendly. She agreed with her boss that she needed a different profession. She determined that it should be a sitting down job, so she became a secretary and worked for Weissman’s in Billings and then the City of Billings at the water department.

She met David Montgomery and gave birth to her daughter, Nicole. She moved with Dave to Bozeman and attended Montana State University for a couple years and the couple married. School was not her thing, and she went to work for Weissman’s again in Bozeman.

After Dave graduated MSU, the family moved to Great Falls and Barb gave birth to Karom David. Karom’s kidneys were destroyed soon after birth so that meant Barb and Dave did around the clock dialysis at home to keep him alive. He was a happy boy with a great smile. Unfortunately, SIDS came to call, and he died the day after Thanksgiving. A year later, Danielle was born. Barb worked for a group of accountants and was then hired as a secretary and insurance adjuster for Crawford and Company. She ended her career as an Administrative Assistant at the Great Falls Community Food Bank.