Obituary: Barbara June Moore

Barbara June Moore passed away on January 22, 2023, of natural causes at the age of 94. Barbara was born June 8, 1928 in Buffalo, MT to Charles and Lina Edwards. She attended school in Buffalo and graduated from Polson High School.

She traveled all over the west coast with her parents during her early years. She married Dale Moore in 1947. He worked for the Montana Highway Department and they traveled around before settling in Great Falls in the 50s.

Barb and Dale adopted two children, David and Beth. Barbara was a beautician and ran a shop out of her home. She and Dale enjoyed golfing, bowling, and traveling. They also loved to dance.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



TRENDING

