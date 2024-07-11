Obituary: Barbara Konesky Maurer

Barbara (Konesky) Maurer, of Great Falls passed away at the age of 84 on May 26, 2024, at Peace Hospice. She was born December 13, 1939, in Great Falls, the daughter of the late Joseph and Ethel (Wuerl) Konesky.

Barbara graduated from Central Catholic High School and took vows to become a Sister of Divine Providence in 1959. Having obtained degrees from Seattle University and the University of Montana, she focused on education and was a teacher, then principal, at several Catholic schools, grades K-8, in Montana, Idaho, and Washington.

After 15 years of service, she was released from her vows to return to secular life. She continued in education until her retirement as Principal of Boulder Elementary School, Boulder, MT.

She was married to William Patrick in 1983, and they lived in Boulder until his death in 1995. In June 2000, she married Joseph “Bud” Maurer and resided in Great Falls. Bud passed away in 2014.

Surviving is her sister, Colleen Konesky of Great Falls; niece, Kathleen (Herbolsheimer) Saylor; and great-nephew Matthew Saylor of Chester Springs, PA; nephew, David Herbolsheimer of Frederick, MD; and many dear Konesky cousins.

