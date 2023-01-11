Watch Now
Obituary: Barbara Lee (Bobbie) Pepos

October 8, 1933 - January 9, 2023
Family Photo
Posted at 12:27 PM, Jan 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-11 15:02:07-05

Barbara Lee (Bobbie) Pepos was born on October 8, 1933, in Great Falls, the daughter of Robert and Dorothy (Garrison) Lindsay. She grew up in Great Falls and graduated from Great Falls High School in 1952.

She married Edward J. Pepos on April 19, 1952. Barbara was a homemaker most of her life raising her five children. She was a former member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and a current member

of St. Ann's Cathedral. Barbara lived in Townsend, MT where Sherry took care of her for many years. She enjoyed boating and fishing.

She is survived by her children, Edward (Barbara) Pepos, Rick (Karen) Pepos, Carol Ramberg, Sherry (Bart) Pepos, and Steven (Diane) Pepos; brother, Richard (Diana) Lindsay; twelve grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

