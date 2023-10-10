Obituary: Barbara "Pat" Kapstafer

Barbara “Pat” (Yatsko) Kapstafer of Great Falls, Montana passed away at the age of 92 on October 6, 2023. Pat was born November 6, 1930, in Great Falls, Montana to Andrew Yatsko Jr. and Margaret (Konesky) Yatsko. She married the love of her life, Edward “Cappy” Kapstafer on June 23, 1949. He passed away in 1969. They had two daughters, Pam and Monique.

With many stories and life experiences, she’d say she was not the best student, but she worked hard and knew how to have fun. At the age of 13 she drove the bus for miners going to and from her father’s mine and delivered coal and unloaded kegs of beer at her father’s bar. After graduating from Centerville High School, Pat went to work at Normont Equipment. After Cappy’s sudden death, Pat devoted her life to her two girls, working various jobs to try and make ends meet.

She was ahead of her time in opening “Pat’s Nutrition,” a health food and vitamin supplement shop. She later worked for William Plummer managing HUD housing. She was an excellent cook and baker and was known for her nut rolls during the holidays. She loved being a grandma to her two granddaughters, Megan and Melissa.

Eventually “Pat’s Coffee Klatch” was born, and everyone knew on Saturday mornings she would be at Schulte’s for the gathering of friends and family. She had one of the kindest souls. A social butterfly who greeted people with a smile, compliments, and kind words.

She is survived by her daughters, Pam Forster (Richard C. deceased), Monique (Mike) Nickol; her granddaughters Megan (Jeremy & pup Ayla) Hudson, Melissa Nickol; and numerous nieces and nephews. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

