Obituary: Barry Alan Schilling

Barry Alan Schilling, 60, of Great Falls passed away on July 4, 2021. Barry was born on June 13, 1961, in Omaha, Nebraska to Donna and Ray Schilling. Donna remarried to Bill Purdy in 1962, so Barry was raised by his stepdad, Bill Purdy.

Barry enjoyed fishing, auto mechanics, music, and watching movies. He was in the Army and Navy. He is survived by his wife, Deborah Schilling; daughters, Krystal (Jason) Applegate and Ronelle White; sister, Shirley (Mike) Purdy McCarrick; two grandkids; numerous aunts and uncles, and nieces and nephews.