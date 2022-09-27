Obituary: Barry Ron MacGillivray

Barry Ron MacGillivray, 62, of Ulm passed away Saturday September 17th, 2022. Barry was born October 31st, 1959, to Don and Dee MacGillivray in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; He was raised in Ulm, MT and graduated from high school in Cascade; he was on the basketball team and very active in FFA, his team won many awards.

While Barry was in school, he met Jill Tobin and they were married in 1980. In 1983, they welcomed their son Bryan into the world. Barry enjoyed archery, camping, fishing, hunting-especially turkeys! He was a member of the Ulm Fire Department for over 38 years and chief for most of them.

Barry graduated from Helena COT in diesel mechanics and had a 42-year career with John Deere, he loved green!

He is survived by his loving wife Jill; son Bryan (Jana), grandchildren Darin, Becky and Sierra; great granddaughter Rosaleigh; mother Dee; brother Brooke (Sherry); extended family Severin (Dylan), Perrin, Gwynevere and Avienda.