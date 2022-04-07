Obituary: BeaKay Jones DeWynter

BeaKay Jones DeWynter was the daughter of Jesse & Barbara Jones. She grew up in Fairfield, CA. She worked in multiple fields over the years, including Mare Island Naval Base, Pacific Health and Racquet Club, Trans Union Credit Bureau, Good Life Health Club, and NEW, until health issues interfered.

She met Ron Grimshaw through friends in 1989 and they were together until his passing in 2014. They had two beautiful boys together, Jesse & Philip. BeaKay and Ron enjoyed family life, walks in the park with the dogs, and trips to San Francisco. When the boys were 13 and 8, the whole family moved to Great Falls, Montana where they had a brand new home built.

She enjoyed her kids and their friends and the camaraderie that they would bring, even when that included a lot of racket from Philip and his garage band.

BeaKay was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and attended as much as she could until health issues prevented her from doing so.

She is survived by her two sons, Jesse Grimshaw and (his partner James); Philip Grimshaw (and girlfriend Karissa), her fur babies Brutus (Tater Tot) and Diamond Marie, her brother Stan Jones, her sister-in-law Lisa Carey, and Carol Rooker (and husband Dave) her lifelong best friend and honorary Auntie to her children.