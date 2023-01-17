Obituary: Benedicta Beltran Schulteis

Benedicta Beltran Schulteis passed away Tuesday morning, January 10, 2023. She was 98 years old. Benedicta “Bennie” was born in the Philippines to Diego and Francisca Beltran. She married Buenaventura Nazario, and they were blessed with a little boy, Rolando. Benedicta was widowed at a young age during World War II. Having lost her father prior to the war and her mother during the war, she took over the responsibility of caring for her younger siblings. She, “Mommy Bebeng,” continued those strong family ties with those in the Philippines even after moving to the United States.

After the war Bennie worked at an office in the Engineering Dept for the U.S. Military. During her time there, she met James “Jim” Schulteis who was serving in the U.S. Air Force. They were later married in 1951. Benedicta and Jim had 3 children, 2 sons, Jim and John and a daughter, Diana during his military service. After Jim's retirement they settled in Great Falls, Montana, a place where he had previously been stationed.

Benedicta worked as a Nurse's Aide at the Columbus Hospital for 20 years until her retirement. Bennie was a member of the parish at St. Ann's Cathedral. She took great pride in the time she spent serving as a Eucharistic minister there. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.



