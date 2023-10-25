Obituary: Benjamin C. James

Benjamin “Ben” James, 40, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away on October 21, 2023, surrounded by his family. He was born in Logan, Utah to Norman and Rhonda (Sanderville) James on February 8, 1983. Ben grew up in Great Falls, Montana with one brother and two sisters.

Ben attended East Middle School and Great Falls High School (class of 2001), where he developed lifelong friendships with whom he was still in contact with until his passing. His childhood was always an idyllic time in his life that he would recall fondly. Ben attended The University of Montana in Missoula for a few years. He loved living in Missoula as there was always something to do. He would say the same about living in Montana in general. He loved the smell of pine that is Montana, the beautiful landscapes, and mountains. There is no place on Earth that Ben would rather have lived.

Ben had the biggest heart, a contagious laugh and smile. As he got older, he became a more private and quieter person which was the complete opposite from his younger days, however, he was still witty and very fun to be around. When he was surrounded by people, his childlike antics came back out and anyone in his vicinity would get teased or be pranked by him. Ben loved animals, art, video gaming, cooking, and photography. He had an eye for photography, capturing amazing shots of people, animals, and landscape.

Ben is survived by his parents, Norman and Rhonda (Sanderville) James of Great Falls, MT; his brother, Stephen James of Great Falls, MT; two sisters: Sheena (Boone) Maruska of Warren, MN and Charity James of Great Falls, MT; nieces Ava Maruska and Jaydn Enloe; one nephew: Kingston Maruska and many beloved cousins and dear friends.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.

