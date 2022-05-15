Obituary: Bernard “Bernie” Allen Power

Bernard “Bernie” Allen Power (79) passed away early Easter Sunday morning April 17, 2022 at Peace Hospice surrounded by family. He was born on the family farm April 10, 1943 to Robert and Evelyn (Gotfredsen) Power in Hunter, ND. Bernie attended Hunter Public Schools, graduating in 1961. He went on to graduate college from North Dakota State School of Science in Wapheton, ND. During this time he worked for Western Geer.

In the middle of a blizzard Bernie married the love of his life, Sandra Mae Skramstad on February 18, 1966 in Valley City, ND. They quickly relocated to Seattle, WA where he started his long career at Boeing as a stress test engineer. During his 32 years at Boeing, he received many accolades and awards for his suggestions. He enjoyed taking family and friends to open houses and Boeing family camping trips. Several years after retiring they moved back to their home state of North Dakota, settling in Williston, where they lived until moving to Great Falls, MT to be near family.

Bernie loved to tell a good joke and story! He was especially fond of teaching young grandchildren and neighbors fun tongue twisters. Besides spending time with grandchildren, some of his favorite activities were camping, computers, old Western’s, old hymns & country music, and volunteering. Bernie had a long and varied list of volunteering: 400+ hours at the Great Falls Clinic at information desk, secretary for Mended Hearts of Great Falls, Sons of Norway, Eagles, Good Sam’s Camping Club, and many years as the ‘snow removal’ guy for the neighborhood. He was always willing to lend a hand.

Bernie was preceded in death by both parents, younger brother Roger, and older sister by one year to the date, Barbara.

In addition to his wife, Sandra, of 56 years, Bernie is survived by daughters Rita (Dan) Brown and Beverly (Tom) Hillis of Great Falls; five grandchildren Neil (Tracy) Wilson, Harold (Alysha) Wilson, Madelyn Hillis, Thomas Hillis, and Zachariah Brown; seven great-grandchildren Courtlynn & Cooper Wilson, Kylee, Bridger, & Maggie Wilson, and special family members Ryan Brown of Bend, OR and Larissa (Jason), Lila & Giles Herzog of Bend, OR. He is also survived by brothers Robert Power of Phoenix, AZ and Robin (Diana) Power of Fargo, ND; sisters Marjorie Fuss of Milnor, ND and Ruth Power of Barnesville, MN; numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held 1pm Thursday, May 19th at The Iris Senior Living, 1104 6th Ave N. Great Falls with memorial service & internment in Valley City, ND in August 2022.