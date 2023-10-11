Watch Now
Obituary: Bernard "Bernie" Francis LaFarr

January 19, 1953 - October 7, 2023
Posted at 10:15 AM, Oct 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-11 12:24:32-04

Bernard “Bernie” Francis LaFarr, 70, of Great Falls, passed away on Saturday, October 7, 2023. Bernie was born on January 19, 1953, in Hyannis, MA to Joseph and Alta (Wheelen) LaFarr.

After high school, he joined the US Navy and served during the Vietnam War. He went on to become a car salesman until he retired.

He loved to fish and go camping with family and friends. He spent every chance he had in the great outdoors.

Bernie is survived by his children, Laura and Cory LaFarr, both of Great Falls and his sister, Marsha Hale of Derry, NH.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.

