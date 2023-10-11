Obituary: Bernard "Bernie" Francis LaFarr

Bernard “Bernie” Francis LaFarr, 70, of Great Falls, passed away on Saturday, October 7, 2023. Bernie was born on January 19, 1953, in Hyannis, MA to Joseph and Alta (Wheelen) LaFarr.

After high school, he joined the US Navy and served during the Vietnam War. He went on to become a car salesman until he retired.

He loved to fish and go camping with family and friends. He spent every chance he had in the great outdoors.

Bernie is survived by his children, Laura and Cory LaFarr, both of Great Falls and his sister, Marsha Hale of Derry, NH.

