Obituary: Bernard Charles Schaaf

Bernard Charles Schaaf passed away on April 6, 2021. He was born January 21, 1935, to William and Mabel (James) Schaaf in Quincy, MI. A year after high school he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. His first base after tech school was Malmstrom. He was transferred to Finley, ND, where he met his wife, Phyllis. They were married for 65 years at the time of his passing.

From Malmstrom, they went to Grand Rapids, MN, and then transferred to Wheelus, AFB, Tripoli Libya, North Africa. By then, they had their three children, Mike, Dan, and Pam. After that tour, they were assigned to Stead AFB in Reno, NV. Later he was transferred to a yearlong tour in remote Alaska. After that year, they were stationed in Antigo, WI. From Antigo they went to Mount Laguna in southern, CA. They resided in El Cajon. He was then sent to Alaska again for a year before he returned to Malmstrom.