Obituary: Bernard Krystkowiak

Longtime resident of Great Falls, Bernard Krystkowiak, 90, died April 14, 2023. Born on September 3, 1932, in Bodzewko, Poland he was one of eight children whose family was forcibly evicted from their family farm by Hitler's forces at the beginning of WWII. They endured detainment in enemy labor camps in Germany, and then in the American sector of the displaced persons camps after the war. The family immigrated to the U.S. in 1949.

Shelby, Montana, was the somewhat random final destination where the family settled working for various farmers, employers and for many of them, eventually for the Great Northern Railroad. Bernard served honorably in the U.S. Army until 1963, stationed mostly in Germany as a proud, bilingual chauffeur/assistant for an American colonel.

Following his service, he returned to Shelby and found his lifelong occupation as a RR signal maintainer, first as a backup maintainer requiring knowledge of every railroad subdivision between Minot, ND and Newport, WA before more permanent locations of Essex, MT, a return to Shelby, and eventually Great Falls where he retired.

Bernard enjoyed playing card games of any kind, his favorite being Poker which he practiced frequently. He enjoyed music, and pro wrestling, and had a very good reputation as a fantastic dance partner.

He is survived by his sons, Bernard of Kalispell and Larry (Jan) of San Diego, CA; stepdaughters, Kay Brannen (Pat) of Great Falls and Diane Leavit (Phil) of Boise, ID; sisters, Lucia Kiefer of Great Falls and Monica Fioriglio of Ormond Beach, FL; and numerous grandchildren. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.



