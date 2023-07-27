Obituary: Bernard Lyle Jones

Bernard “Bernie” Lyle Jones passed away July 23rd, 2023, following a 3 ½ year battle with pancreatic cancer. Bernie was born to William Jones and Theresa Ann Immel Jones on March 21, 1939, at McAllister, MT. He spent his childhood exploring the mountains of Beavercreek, hunting, fishing, and logging with his twin and three older brothers.

Following graduation from Ennis High School in 1957, Bernie worked for the Forest Service to put himself through college at Western Montana College. It was here that he met his wife, Virginia “Ginny” Wood. They were married June 13, 1965.

In 1967 Bernie was awarded the National Science for Teachers Award and began working on a master’s degree. Although Bernie began his career in teaching, he transitioned to US Customs. He was a Customs Agent for 35 years, moving his family to Sweetgrass, MT, where he worked as Port Senior Supervisor for 25 years.

Following retirement, Bernie spent 30 happy years in the Dearborn with Ginny, where he built a home and made many wonderful friends. Throughout his life, Bernie was an active Ham Radio operator and went by the handle NX7S.

Bernie is survived by Ginny, his wife of 58 years, son Bryan Jones and daughter Desta Jones, as well as his wonderful grandson Seth Hilgers, all of whom reside in Great Falls. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



