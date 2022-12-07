Obituary: Bernard M. “Jake” Jakeway

Bernard M. “Jake” Jakeway, 68, of Sand Coulee, MT passed away on December 1st, 2022, in Billings, MT. Born on December 13th, 1953, in Great Falls, MT, he was one of the three children born to Alfred and Jessie (Joslyn) Jakeway. He was raised in Sand Coulee and graduated from Centerville High School in 1972. He met the love of his life, Joanne Dussault in first grade, but they didn’t start dating until their junior year of high school. The young couple were married on May 4th, 1973, in Great Falls; they shared 49 years and two children together.

Jake went on to join the Montana Air National Guard, taking courses through the College of the Air Force. After training he joined the Security police. After some time in the MT Air Guard, he joined the Cascade County Sheriff’s department, and served as a Sheriff’s deputy, K-9 officer/trainer and Search & Rescue Diver. After leaving the sheriff’s department, Jake held an assortment of other positions such as the Shopko Loss Prevention Manager and a Paralegal Investigator.

He thoroughly enjoyed being outdoors hunting, fishing, camping, four-wheeling, motorcycle riding, skiing, scuba diving, and playing horseshoes. Jake was an excellent and accomplished welder and fabricator. During the summer Jake was well known for his 4th of July fireworks display, which was his favorite time to spend with his family and grandchildren. He loved pulling his “Scooter Pops” ice cream business with his motorcycle around the neighborhood, he created and sold “Moose Joose” root beer and survival kit pouches at craft sales. During the Christmas season, along with Frank and Paula Grieve, he hosted the “Sand Coulee Santa Claus” delivering stockings to school and having a hay ride that night followed by hot chocolate and cookies.

Jake is survived by his loving wife of 49 years Joanne Jakeway; daughter Stefanie (Trevor) Cummings; granddaughters Madeline Scott-Cummings and Cayleigh Cummings; sister Carlene Jakeway, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.

