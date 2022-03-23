Obituary: Bernelda "Bernie" Avis Henderson

Bernelda “Bernie” Avis (Lambert) Henderson, 96, passed away on March 21, 2022, in Great Falls, MT. She was born on November 1, 1925, to Margaret and Richard Lambert in Spooner, WI. She attended Amery High School, in Amery, WI.

Bernie had many experiences during her time working. She worked at JCPenney, was an elevator operator at The Paris, an election official, a census taker, and a pea canning factory worker. Bernie was a mother to four children and a homemaker. She took great care of her family and home. She was involved in Job’s Daughters and The Shrine.

When she had the time, Bernie liked to make crafts and was quite the artist. She also loved to play bingo, shuffleboard, and cards. She enjoyed singing and dancing and wouldn’t turn down a good garage sale.

Bernie is survived by her daughters, Kaye (Dennis) Atkinson of Columbia Falls, MT and Gayle (Dean) Jacoby of Great Falls, MT; sons, Steve (Jeannie) Henderson of Pahrump, NV and Michael Henderson of Great Falls, MT; brother Richard “Dick” (Marlys) Lambert of Clear Lake, WI; grandchild, Jessica (Kevin) Powell of Great Falls, MT; great-grandchildren, Hannah Rutherford and Emily Powell of Great Falls, MT.