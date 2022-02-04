Obituary: Berta Antonia (Reimer) Wilson

Berta Vonreimer Wilson passed away on February 2, 2022. Berta was born in Vienna, Austria on March 18,1927, to Gustav Josef Reimer and Antonia Reimer Griller. Berta grew up in Austria under the coming storm clouds of World War II.

During the Allied occupation of Austria, Berta met and married Galen Wilson, an American Army Soldier; they were married May 18, 1948. Berta and Galen traveled to the States and shortly thereafter Galen was discharged from the Army. Pursuing a job, they landed in Great Falls which became their home for more than sixty years. Berta then began pursuing a career by enrolling in the College of Great Falls for an art degree, she also taught the German language in the Great Falls Public System for three years.

Berta enjoyed art so she enrolled in an art degree program at Montana State University, commuting daily from Great Falls to Bozeman. She had created landscapes, portraits and still pieces, However, she made a business of her pottery pieces. In pursuit of this business, she built her own kiln, an accomplishment of which she was extremely proud. She would throw the pots, fire them, glaze them and then market them at art shows.

Berta was a very driven industrious person. She also had a desire to be a farmer, purchasing land, having a house built and raising animals; being a farmer was her second love. Her first love was her husband, Galen, They were passionate toward each other in their marriage of 74 years. They were often seen in each other’s company, she volunteered at the hospital while Galen was attending his duties.