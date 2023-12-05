Obituary: Bertha Ferguson

Bertha was born on June 25, 1938, to Marshall and Josephine Finlayson. She graduated from Centerville High School in 1958.

She married Ed Ferguson on October 10, 1964. They had two children, Sharon and Doug. She loved bowling and walking.

She is survived by her husband, Ed; son, Doug; grandchildren, Ashley and Tyler; great grandson, Colt; siblings, Ellarene Finlayson and Russell Finlayson; sisters-in-law, Mary Finlayson and Betty Finlayson and several nieces and nephews.

