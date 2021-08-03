Obituary: Beth Ann (Bruno) Windom

Beth Ann Bruno Windom, 62, amazing, protective, loving wife, mother, “auntie” and grandmother, left this world behind on Friday, July 23, 2021. Born September 28, 1958 in Great Falls, MT to Howard and Lucille George Bruno, Beth attended local schools, graduating from Great Falls High in 1976 and attending Dahl’s Beauty School.

She married Gene Keller in 1979. They were together for 20 years before divorcing in 1999. She was lucky enough to find her true love with Tony Windom, marrying on July 3, 2002 and remaining together until her untimely passing.

During her lifetime Beth lived in Belt, MT, Germany, Mission Viejo, CA and Great Falls. She worked as a dock manager for Target, a cosmetologist, a notary, and contract surety bonds for Flynn Insurance. Beth was a car enthusiast who enjoyed rod runs, painting, and sewing. She was a former state president of NAWIC (National Association of Women in Construction) and was an avid reader, with her favorite being Stephen King.