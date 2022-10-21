Obituary: Bette Hillstrand Forsyth

Bette Hillstrand Forsyth was born in Great Falls on April 29, 1926, as the youngest daughter of Mayro and Walter Hillstrand. She passed on October 17, 2022, at the age of 96 years and 171 days.

Bette Graduated from the U of M in Missoula with a Bachelor of Arts degree. She was a member of the Delta Delta Delta (Tri Delta) sorority. She was also the President of Women students while attending college and was very proud of that.

In September 1948 she married Carey George Forsyth, and they enjoyed 50 years of marriage until his death in September 1998. Bette and George had four children, Kerry, Tom, Shelley, and George.

She is survived by three of her children, Kerry (Rohn) Petersen, Tom Forsyth, and George (Evelyn) Forsyth; and many other beloved family members and friends. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

