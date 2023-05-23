Obituary: Betty Ann Grant

Betty Ann Grant of Great Falls, MT passed away peacefully on May 19, 2023, at the age of 85. Betty was born on June 5, 1937, to John and Helen Jewell in Walker, MN. She graduated from Billings Senior High School in 1955 and went on to Moorhead State University (MN).

Betty met her future husband, Jim Grant, at Moorhead State, and they were married on August 24, 1957. Betty completed her undergraduate degree in elementary education from the University of Minnesota, Morris and later earned her master’s degree in counseling from Northern Montana College.

Betty was an elementary school teacher who taught at East Elementary in Morris, MN; and Franklin, Russell, and West Elementaries in Great Falls. Betty loved her students and devoted herself to making a positive impact on their education, life skills, and overall well-being. She was school sponsor for the West Junior High Drill Team which brought her great joy and satisfaction.

In 1999, Betty retired from teaching and went on to enjoy life to the fullest extent possible. Betty loved to read, play table games and visit with friends. Betty is survived by her husband, Jim; son, Jim (Martha) Grant and family; daughter, Katie (Lance) Robinson and family; sister, Joan Owen; and brother, John Jewell.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter