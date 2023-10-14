Obituary: Betty Ann Jaeger

Betty Ann Jaeger passed away on October 5, 2023, in Great Falls, MT. She was 86 years old. Betty was born to Marjorie and Leonard Ostrom on November 16, 1936, in Minot, ND.

Betty met Peter Jaeger in Minot, ND. After marrying, they moved to Great Falls, where she lived the rest of her life. She was the proud mother of four children. Betty loved to bake, especially cinnamon rolls, cookies, and apple pie. She took joy in making lefse for fellow Norwegians. She spent hours sewing for herself and her children. Gardening was another favorite activity. Late summer was her time to start canning. She also took an interest in upholstering. More than anything, she loved a good bargain at yard sales.

Betty worked at Montgomery Ward in her younger years. She went on to employment at a bakery where she learned to decorate cakes. She later took positions in grocery stores as a clerk and produce staff. She worked at the White House Market for many years where she forged lifelong friendships. Eventually she worked with her husband in their handyman business. Together they remodeled or repaired many properties.

She is survived by her husband, Pete; her children, Kathy (husband Tim), Linda (husband Ronn), Blake, Amber (husband Chuck); grandchildren, Alex, Nathan, Jacob, Emily, Aidan; great-grandchild, Adrian; brothers, Douglas, Dennis (wife Nancy); and many nieces and nephews along with their children.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

