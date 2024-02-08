Obituary: Betty Bishop

Betty Bishop of Great Falls, passed away peacefully with family by her side on February 3, 2024, at Benefis Peace Hospice. Betty was born on January 17, 1940, in Williston, North Dakota to Simon and Dorothy Rassier. Betty grew up with younger siblings, Ellen and Gene.

In 1958, Betty met the love of her life, Bernie Bishop who was stationed at Malmstrom Air Force Base. They married on October 3, 1959, and were blessed with six children. Betty’s calling was family, and she devoted many years to raising her kids. Betty later worked at Shopko until she retired. Betty and Bernie spent 61 memorable years together until his passing in November 2020.

Betty enjoyed playing pinochle, shopping, reading, and luncheons with friends. Betty loved her garden and its colorful blooming flowers. She was blessed with many grand and great-grandchildren. Many fond memories of laughter filled her home during holiday gatherings. Betty loved nothing more than a house full of grandchildren and playing an intense game of rummy with her children.

Betty is survived by her children, LeRoy (Wendy) Bishop, Cindi Mothka, Richard (Diane) Bishop, Russell Bishop, Susan (Jim) Benner, and Gina (James) Dahl. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren; special extended family Dee Sather and Sherri Bishop; and lifelong friend, Sharlene Dugas.

