Obituary: Betty Gittins

Betty Ann (Brown) Gittins, 69, unexpectedly passed away on January 2, 2024, in Great Falls, Montana. Betty was born on March 9, 1954, to Loretta and Robert Brown in Havre, Montana. She graduated from Havre High School in 1973. She went on to graduate from Dahl’s College of Beauty in Great Falls. During that time, she met Glenn Gittins at a church activity in Great Falls. They fell in love and were married on October 18,1975 in Great Falls. They were happily married for forty-eight years!

Shortly after, they moved to Helena. A couple of years later, they returned to live in Great Falls where they welcomed their first child, a beloved baby boy whom they name Daniel William, but devastatingly, he only survived a few minutes. Together, they pulled through their heartbreak and moved to Billings a couple of years later, where they welcomed another beloved baby boy, Dale. Dale is their pride and joy and Betty doted on him as only a beautiful, loving mother would. When Dale was only two, hardship struck again, which left Betty struggling for her life and unable to bear anymore children. She and her family pulled through again, and remained very close to each other. Family was everything to Betty. During their time in Billings, Betty ran a daycare in her home as her passion in life were tending to and nurturing babies and little children. During the summer of 1989, they all moved back to Great Falls where she lived out the rest of her life.

Being a long-time member of the community, she faithfully and lovingly served for many years the citizens of Great Falls. Betty served in the Scouting program, a lunch lady who brightened the daily lives of many children and worked as a daycare teacher for many years. She provided love, care, attention, singing, dancing, playing, rocking, holding, diligently tending to all of their needs, and putting together lessons, fun learning and craft projects, making cupcakes for first birthdays, and giving gifts to Great Falls’ smallest citizens! Oh, how she loved those babies and little children! Betty has spent countless hours over several decades serving in various church callings and bringing meals to those in need, visiting and helping at a moment’s notice family, friends, neighbors, members of her ward at church, and community, and being there for people. She was a friend to all!

Betty is survived by: husband Glenn Gittins, son Dale (Chalyce) Gittins, granddaughters Dorla Gittins, Abigail “Abby” Gittins, great-granddaughter Della Dollars, Aunt Arlene Blessing, cousins Rod Blessing, Carol Benson and Carol’s daughter Jennifer, brother-in-law Mike (Jackie) Gittins, sisters-in-law Christine (Michael) Welch, Shelley Gittins, Deborah “Debbie” (Marc) Farkas, and several nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly along with many friends.

