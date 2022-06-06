Obituary: Betty Henke Walter

Betty Henke Walter passed away June 1, 2022, at a rehab facility in Great Falls. She was born on November 24, 1934, in Dagmar, MT to Jules P. Henke and Gracie Higgins Henke. She was raised in Dagmar, MT and graduated from Medicine Lake High School.

Betty worked in various jobs until she went into the ministry for several years. In 1972, Betty and sister Ruth moved to Kansas City Missouri. Betty took training to become a massage therapist. They returned to live in Conrad, MT in 1973 where she worked as a massage therapist.

She married Floyd Walter on June 7, 1991, in Conrad. They lived in Plentywood in the winter and at their farm in the summer. She also worked as a massage therapist there. Betty enjoyed painting and working with watercolors and oils. Floyd passed away in 2002. In 2003 Betty moved to Great Falls where she resided with her sister, Ruth until her passing. She had beautiful flower beds around her house.