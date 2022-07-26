Obituary: Betty Jane (Erickson) Marshall

Betty Jane Erickson was born at the Deaconess Hospital in Great Falls, Montana on May 21st, 1925, to Carl and Jessie Erickson. She had five brothers and sisters and was raised in Stockett and graduated from Centerville High School in 1943. Her first formal job was as an assistant to the Great Falls Superintendent of Schools.

Betty had a life full of challenges, complications, travel, losses, and togetherness. Her sense of humor was a kick – several times she would tell a son, in front of the other two, that he was her favorite. And that was true, they were each her favorite, each having positives that she revered and appreciated. She decidedly took pride in their attributes and simultaneously politely “forgot” about any of their goofy mistakes in life.