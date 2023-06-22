Obituary: Betty Jeanne (Moring) Knight

On June 16, 2023, our precious mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Betty Knight, was unexpectedly called to the place Jesus had prepared for her. She died peacefully at Benefis Hospital.

Betty Jeanne (Moring) Knight was born on February 24, 1931, to David and Anna (Bakken) Backstrom in Fargo, ND. Betty attended Interstate Business College and worked at Moody's Department Store and Northwestern Bell before her marriage to Albert Moring.

Al and Betty were married on March 1, 1952, and shortly thereafter embarked on an Alaska adventure as Al worked for the Alaska Road Commission. Their family expanded during their time there, and Thomas and David were both born in Fairbanks. In 1956 they moved back to the Fargo-Moorhead area where Rebecca and Julie joined the family. Betty was a stay-at-home mom and worked from sunup to sundown loving and serving her family.

In 1969 the family moved to Billings, MT, and in 1971 on to Casper, WY where Betty still lived. Her beloved Al died in 1978 which necessitated Betty to find a job. She worked at Wyoming Machinery for a short time and then she worked for Dr. Bruce Johnson. During that time, she met her second husband, David Knight. They were married in August of 1981. Again, a short time later, Betty found herself a widow. In 1986 she began working for Dr. Jerry Larsen where she continued on for over 10 years. Betty was extremely social and loved people and she never met a stranger!

Music was deep in her soul and throughout her life sang at weddings, funerals, in church choirs, and every day she had a song in her heart. She loved Christian music, and in her later years loved country music and would have her tapes playing every minute of every day very LOUDLY!

Betty also loved to travel, especially to Alaska. She loved to garden, plant flowers, read, do crosswords, and decorate her home for the holidays. Her greatest love was her family, and she was a very devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved her family more than words could express. That included her Prince of Peace family and her many friends.

Carrying on her legacy here are her children, Thomas (MeriEsther), Rebecca (Michael) and Julie (Ken); daughter-in-law Kim; stepson, Sam (Gail); eleven grandchildren; and twenty-five great-grandchildren.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



