Obituary: Betty Jo Wilson

Betty Jo Wilson, 83, of Great Falls went peacefully home to Jesus on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, surrounded by her loved ones after a valiant fight against leukemia.

Betty Jo was born in Choteau, Montana on March 20, 1938, to Benjamin and Dolly (Ameline) Yoctorwic. Dolly later married Lawrence Carrier who raised Betty Jo as his own daughter, and she grew up knowing him to be her loving dad. She attended schools in Choteau.