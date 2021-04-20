Watch
Obituary: Betty Jo Wilson

March 20, 1938 - April 14, 2021
FAMILY PHOTO
Betty Jo Wilson, 83, of Great Falls
Betty Jo Wilson, 83, of Great Falls went peacefully home to Jesus on Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Betty Jo Wilson, 83, of Great Falls went peacefully home to Jesus on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, surrounded by her loved ones after a valiant fight against leukemia.

Betty Jo was born in Choteau, Montana on March 20, 1938, to Benjamin and Dolly (Ameline) Yoctorwic. Dolly later married Lawrence Carrier who raised Betty Jo as his own daughter, and she grew up knowing him to be her loving dad. She attended schools in Choteau.

At the age of 16, Betty Jo learned the art of being a florist and working in a greenhouse. She married the love of her life, Harold Wilson, on January 22, 1959. They were married for 40 years before Harold’s death in April 1999. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

