Obituary: Betty Lee Payne

Betty Lee Payne passed away on October 11, 2022, at the age of 95 years. Betty was born on June 15, 1927, in Great Falls. The family lived on a farm near Loma until Betty was 7. They then moved to the Cascade area to a ranch on the Missouri River and later to their ranch near Ulm. She attended school in Cascade and was valedictorian of the class of 1945. She attended the College of Great Falls to earn a Teaching certificate, again as the class valedictorian. She taught at the rural school of Flood for two years. She married Samuel W. Payne in 1947 and they made their home in Ulm. Along with Sam and daughter, Sharon, together they added children, Linda, Cindy, Sam, Dan, and Jim.

She returned to college in 1959 and received a two-year Teaching diploma and began teaching in the Ulm school while also continuing her education by correspondence and summer school to receive her B.S. degree in 1969. While doing this, she cared for her large family which had increased in size when her three nephews, Jack, Larry, and Mark became part of the family. No matter how full her plate, she helped family. She cared for her mother during her last months of life and welcomed her father into their home after her mother died. She cared for her sister, Maxyne, and our dad as they each battled cancer. Betty was always busy teaching kids, raising kids, driving kids, baking, cooking, sewing, gardening, keeping up our home, and yard, and more.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

