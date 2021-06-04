Obituary: Betty Lou Mae Hilyard

Betty Lou Mae Hilyard, 89, passed away on May 28, 2021, at Highgate Senior Living in Great Falls, Montana with family by her side. Betty was born May 4, 1932, on a farm near Medicine Lake, Montana to Albert and Elmyra Erdahl. Her family moved to Plentywood, and she graduated from Plentywood High School in 1950. Betty enjoyed trapshooting and won many trophies.

Shortly after high school, she moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota where she was employed by the Northwestern Bank in the Installment Loan Department. She returned to Plentywood in 1952 and married her high school sweetheart, Charles Harold (Bud) Hilyard, Jr. in the Fall. Their honeymoon was spent at Niagara Falls in New York.

Betty worked at the Security State Bank in Plentywood up until their first child, Kurt, was born in 1957. Betty and Bud raised their four children in a home Bud built on Sunnyside Avenue in Plentywood. Betty even helped Bud build their future home! Betty was a stay-at-home mom, but later when her kids were getting older, she worked part-time at Johnston Pharmacy and later at Peterson’s Ready-to-Wear in Plentywood. She was also active in 4-H, Eastern Star, Garden Club, and Craft Club.