Obituary: Betty Lou Smith

Betty Lou Smith, 93, passed away peacefully on April 3, 2023. Betty was born on November 17, 1929 in Cherokee, Iowa to Clifford and Laverne (Sherman) Slater. In her youth, Betty’s family moved to Boulder, MT, then later to Hamilton. As a teenager, the family became rooted in Great Falls, where Betty would come to graduate from Great Falls High School.

Shortly after her graduation, Betty married the love of her life, Kenneth Ray Smith, and the couple would go on to share 38 years and four children together before Kenneth’s passing in 1986.

For some time, Betty was employed as a secretary at the Paris before working as a bookkeeper at Big Sky Transfer and Storage for 25 years. These 25 years would mark her retirement.

In her free time, Betty enjoyed fishing, camping, and being outside. Her faith was strong, and she was baptized Baptist.

She is survived by her sons Larry Smith of Long Beach, MS., Ken Smith of Allyn, WA., and Doug Smith of Kalispell, Mt.; grandchildren Derek, Kyle, Nicole, and Andrea; as well as her six great grandchildren.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



