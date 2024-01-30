Obituary: Betty Louise McGavin

Betty Louise McGavin of Great Falls passed away on January 27, 2024, at the age of 97. Betty was born on March 7, 1926, in Great Falls to Grace Bartels and J. Gordon Summerville. She went to the school of nursing in Bozeman, MT and graduated in 1946. She was a registered nurse of 40 years and retired as nursing supervisor at the Deaconess Skilled Nursing Center in 1981.

She was a member of the Great Falls Senior Citizens for 25 years. She was a part of the exercise program at The Peak and the Senior Center, and active in VFW Post 1087 for 40 years.

Betty enjoyed camping, boating, snow skiing, motorcycle riding, and traveling. She loved going to the cabin in York, MT and going to Seattle and Citrus Heights to see her children.

She is survived by daughters, Marsha Louise Nelson of Great Falls and Jamie Kim White of Citrus Heights, CA; sons, Blair Gordon McGavin of York, MT and Alex Rexford (Eric LeGrand) McGavin of Palm Springs, CA; 7 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great-grandchildren.

