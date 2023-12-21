Obituary: Betty Louise (Thomson) Charters

Betty Louise (Thomson) Charters passed away on December 18, 2023 from complications of COPD; she was surrounded by her husband, children and grandchildren at Benefis Health Systems in Great Falls. Betty was born on December 14, 1938, in Missoula, Montana to parents Herbert and Lucille (Bauer) Thomson. She grew up in Charlo, Montana before moving to Fort Shaw as an early teenager, where she graduated high school and met the love of her life, Dale Elmer Charters.

The couple was married June 8, 1958. They celebrated their 65th anniversary this past summer. They soon moved to Great Falls where they raised their four children. In their Riverview neighborhood, Betty Lou was a crowd favorite amongst other families, and she always had an extra child or two in her care. During these years, Dale worked for Sletten Construction and was gone much of the week, but when he came home Friday nights, Betty would cook, make the house up, and always put her lipstick on. Betty and Dale moved to Dale’s family’s homestead in 1980 when his uncle was ready to turn it over. On the farm, Betty thrived as a farm hand, wife, mother, neighbor, and community member. Betty and Dale always had visitors who came to play darts or cards in the dining room.

When Betty and Dale’s children were grown, her new hobby became her grandchildren. All of the grandchildren’s fondest memories include hanging out with Grandma Betty on the farm. If they fell down, got stung by a bee, or were injured any other way, her advice was always to “spit on it,” or “put some mud on it,” and it’ll be just fine. She rarely missed an event and put many miles on to go watch her grandkids in their various endeavors, or to be at their bridal showers, baby showers, weddings, and birthday parties.

Betty is survived by her dear husband Dale Charters, sons Donald (Lisa) Charters and their daughters Rachel (Trevor) Arthur and Jolene Charters, Ronald (Joyce) Charters and their son Jake, Timothy (Jeannie) Charters and their children Tyler, Jaclyn, Jamie, and Thomas, daughter Janice (Steve) Woodhouse and their daughters Deanna (Brady) Fawick and Miranda Woodhouse, as well as her five great-grandchildren.

