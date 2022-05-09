Obituary: Betty R. Wandke

Betty Ruth Wandke, age 92, passed away on April 30, 2022. Betty was born on June 30, 1929, to Augustina (Rautenberg) and Ernst Johann Spatzierath in Neuruppin, Brandenburg, Germany. At the age of 2 1/2, Betty came to America with her mother, 2 brothers and a sister, to rejoin her dad and older brother who had immigrated a few years earlier.

Betty and her family lived in Wisconsin for a short time, later moving to Central Montana where she attended school and graduated from Broadwater County High School, Townsend, MT in 1947.

After graduation, Betty moved to Great Falls where she met Bruce Wandke & the two wed in June 1949. Working at various jobs in offices & sales, Betty was also an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church, where she taught Sunday school for several years and served in various positions, including District LWML Treasurer. Betty enjoyed staying active with bowling, fishing, Lamplighters, volunteering at the Great Falls Visitor’s Center and at Benefis Hospital and loving on her grandchildren & great grandchildren.