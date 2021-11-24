Obituary: Betty Reiquam

Betty Reiquam passed away on November 21, 2021, at the age of 84. She was born on February 1, 1937, to Ruth and Ernest Thompson (deceased). She married Bob Reiquam (deceased) on November 24, 1954.

Betty loved to sew, making her own clothing and clothing for her children. She also did alterations over the years. She enjoyed making quilts, selling many quilts at Yellowstone Park. She was a judge for 4-H sewing for many years, and she owned a sewing store in Dutton.

She loved to travel and went on many cruises and bus tours. She and Bob raised sheep after his retirement. She played tennis and golf. She danced in a chorus line in the Miles City Theater. She also cooked for the Seniors in Dutton.