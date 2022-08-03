Obituary: Betty Walters

An answer to our prayers came on July 30, 2022, when Betty Walters passed away peacefully and went home to be with the Lord. Betty was born on a farm in Roberts County, South Dakota, on September 1, 1920, to Louis and Anna (Ringwelski) Rodeski. Shortly after Betty was born, they moved to Little Falls, Minnesota. In 1938 Betty came to Montana to work in her aunt's boarding house. In 1939 she met Carl “Guba” Walters on a blind date, and they were married June 2, 1941, in Lewistown, Montana.

Besides being a homemaker, Betty's work history included working at the pea factory for 25 cents an hour, Kress's dime store, Buttrey Foods, and Falls Bowling Alley. Betty and Carl enjoyed dancing, playing cards, weekend outings, and holiday celebrations with family and friends. Many fun times were spent at their cabin in Sun River Canyon which they owned from 1967 to 1989. After Carl retired, they hit the road on bus tours to California, the East Coast, and Alaska. A highlight of Betty's life was her trip to Israel.