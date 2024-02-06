Obituary: Beverlee "Bev" (Snippen) Dailey

Beverlee “Bev” (Snippen) Dailey, aged 88 of Great Falls, was reunited with the love of her life, Pat, on February 4, 2024. She was surrounded by her family at the Benefis West Campus when she gained her angel wings.

Bev was born in Great Falls on October 30, 1935, to Harold and Stella Snippen. She was the youngest of three children raised on “The Good Old West Side.” She attended Franklin Elementary and Great Falls Central Catholic High School graduating in 1953.

Bev married her high school sweetheart, Pat Dailey, on April 16, 1955. They were married for 60 years before Pat passed away. Together they raised their three children, Susan Jean, Gregory Joseph, and Sandra Kay. They lived their entire life in Great Falls with the exception of a few months in Pensacola, Florida as Pat completed his military duties with the Air Force.

Bev was a bookkeeper/secretary working at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Easter Seals, and for her brother-in-law at Meadowlark 66 Gas Station. She worked hours that allowed her to always be home when the kids arrived from school.

Bev is survived by son, Greg Dailey; daughters, Sue (Jim) Sargent and Sandra Jandt; grandchildren, Kelli Jo (Zach) Dailey , Kate Dailey, Ryan (Katie) Dailey, Justine (Ricky)Baskett, Sara (BR) Reich, Amy (Allan) Noyes, and Samantha (Jeff) Wanken; great grandchildren, Jackson, Kendall, Katie, Brayker, Roman, Nell, Finn, Aspyn and Chandler; sisters, Margie Hillyard, Lennie White, Janet White, and Deborah Dailey-McIlrath; brother-in-law, Elliott Teague; nieces Laurie Snippen Ekert and Mary Kaye Laabs Johnson; and nephews, Pat Laabs and Bobby Laabs; plus the many nieces and nephews of the Dailey family.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

