Obituary: Beverly Ann Jones

Beverly Ann Jones, 58, claimed her room in the house of the Lord on March 11, 2023. Beverly was born on August 12, 1964, in Great Falls to her parents, Charles and Marilyn Jones. She grew up here her entire life attending Great Falls High School, with which she graduated with the class of 84’.

Bev was a hard worker and gave every task her all. She worked for the Ben Franklin Store as well as Wendy’s Hamburgers, where she made Employee of the Month (1990). When she wasn’t at work, Bev enjoyed learning and growing through her Lord and Savior. She was at church every Sunday and her Bible was never empty.

She found happiness in the love and acceptance that radiated from inside the church walls. She was a kind soul and will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved her.